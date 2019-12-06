TUSCOLA — There’s more to surviving a disaster than calling 911 and waiting for help to arrive. There’s knowing what to do while you wait.
The Douglas County Health Department Medical Reserve Corps is offering the public free “Until Help Arrives” training next week, and it’s open to everyone.
The more people who undergo this training, the better, said Adam Bulthuis, emergency preparedness and medical reserve coordinator.
“Everybody needs this,” he said.
The training session, based on the Federal Emergency Management Agency “Until Help Arrives” training, is set for 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 at the Douglas County Health Department, 1250 U.S. 36, Tuscola.
People living outside Douglas County are also welcome to attend, Bulthuis said.
When life-threatening emergencies occur, those who don’t know what to do can give the wrong kind of medical help, or can shut down entirely, Bulthuis said.
“People tend to freeze up,” he said. “They tend to get a blinded perspective of what needs to happen.”
Covered in this training will be five essential things to know that can help empower people at the site of natural disaster, shooting or other life-threatening event.
One of those to-knows is how to effectively communicate what’s happened with a 911 telecommunicators.
It’s not just saying what happened and where, but providing such details as how many people are involved and the injuries that have occurred, Bulthuis said.
“You want to give them as much information as you can,” he said.
More of what will be covered:
— How to assess a life-threatening situation to avoid further harm.— How to stop bleeding — including how to apply pressure to a wound and the correct way to apply a tourniquet.— How to correctly position people with injuries to avoid further harm.— Tips on how to provide comfort to injured people.
A phone call or email from anyone planning to attend is requested, but those who don’t call ahead will still be welcome to undergo the training, Bulthuis said. Call 217-253-4137 or email adam.bulthuis@douglascountyil.com.