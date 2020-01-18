URBANA — City officials want to take steps to protect Urbana’s interests in an ongoing dispute with local hospitals over property taxes.
The Urbana City Council will be asked Tuesday to pass two resolutions that would authorize intervening, initiating and participating in any tax-exemption proceedings before the Champaign County Board of Review and the Illinois Department of Revenue concerning OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center and Carle Foundation Hospital for the 2019 tax year.
Both Urbana hospitals have until the end of this month to file affidavits with the county that will be used by the Board of Review to determine whether they qualify for a continuation of their property-tax exemptions for that tax year.
Determinations made for 2019 would impact taxes that will be payable this year.
The Cunningham Township Board recently authorized the township assessor and township attorney to initiate, intervene in and participate in property-tax-exemption proceedings before the county Board of Review and state Department of Revenue, according to a memo to the council from Assistant City Attorney Curt Borman.
The two resolutions before the council seek to give the township attorney the same authority to represent the city’s interests in any exemption proceedings for either or both two hospitals for the 2019 tax year, he said.
City Administrator Carol Mitten said the council would be authorizing the city staff to challenge any finding by the Board of Review that OSF Heart of Mary and/or Carle meet the definition of a charity (and would thus be eligible for a charitable tax exemption) under a 2018 Illinois Supreme Court ruling.
Both hospitals have easily met the current standards for exemptions under state law, which makes them exemption-eligible if the dollar amount of the charity they provide is at least as much as the amount of property taxes they’d have to pay on any given year.
But the 2018 Illinois Supreme Court opinion held that Illinois hospitals seeking tax exemptions must meet both the terms of state law and the constitutional test for exclusive charitable use of their properties.
A year later, local taxing authorities were already in court with OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center over a $1.4 million property-tax bill issued for that hospital for the 2018 tax year.
A letter to the state Department of Revenue from Champaign County’s chief assessment officer had recommended denial of tax exemptions for OSF Heart of Mary properties for the 2018 tax year, stating OSF receives “only 0.2 percent” of its total expenses from donations and the charity care it provides at cost represents 0.3 percent of its total expenses and 7.5 percent of its income on operations.
The state Department of Revenue disagreed with the county and granted exemptions on all but a small portion of OSF Heart of Mary properties, and Judge Jason Bohm ruled the county must recognize the exemptions granted by the DOR and correct the assessments on the hospital properties for that tax year.
The county’s protest of the Department of Revenue’s determination of exemptions for OSF Heart of Mary properties is still pending.
Also still pending is a decision on a lawsuit concerning eight years worth of taxes for properties owned by the Carle health system. That lawsuit went to trial in January 2019, and lawyers continued to file post-trial documents through this past July.