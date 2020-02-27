URBANA — The city of Urbana and Cunningham Township will join Champaign County in appealing a circuit court decision that determined the Carle health system was entitled to charitable property-tax exemptions.
A notice of appeal on behalf of the city and township was filed Wednesday with the 4th District Appellate Court.
Champaign County hasn’t yet filed a notice of appeal, though county Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher told The News-Gazette last week that the county does plan to appeal.
In a decision earlier this month on Carle’s 13-year-old lawsuit against local and state taxing authorities, Champaign County Judge Randy Rosenbaum found Carle was entitled to partial charitable exemptions on four Urbana properties, among them Carle Foundation Hospital’s main campus, for tax years 2005-11.
Rosenbaum also ordered the county treasurer to issue Carle a $6.2 million refund on property taxes paid for those years.
The Carle lawsuit has already been appealed and heard by the Illinois Supreme Court, which sent it back to the trial court for further hearing in 2017.
The dispute between Champaign County taxing authorities and both Urbana hospitals over property taxes and charitable tax exemptions has deep roots, dating back to 2003, when the county board of review recommended to the Illinois Department of Revenue that tax exemptions for the former Provena Covenant Medical Center be denied.
That hospital later became Presence Covenant Medical Center, and after another change of ownership in 2018, was renamed OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center.
The Provena lawsuit was also heard by the state Supreme Court, which in 2010 affirmed an appellate court decision that determined the former Provena Covenant didn’t qualify for a tax exemption as a religious or charitable organization.
Both Urbana hospitals have qualified for charitable tax exemptions in more recent years under a 2012 change in state law that established new eligibility guidelines for nonprofit hospitals seeking tax exemptions. Those hospitals must provide at least the same amount of free or reduced-charge care for those who are financially eligible as they’d have to pay in taxes.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin declined to comment on Urbana’s decision to appeal Wednesday, but earlier this month, she expressed disappointment with the ruling in favor of exemptions for Carle.
“We have long contended that Carle Foundation Hospital should support the health of the community in which it is located by paying its fair share of costs for public safety, infrastructure, schools, parks and other core services,” she said in that earlier statement. “We believe that the cost of medical charity care for a service region of 1.4 million people should not be borne by taxpayers in one small city of 42,500 people.”