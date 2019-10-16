URBANA — Some guys would be inclined to ignore a lump on their own breasts, assuming it’s nothing.
Les Black didn’t.
After years of doing regular checks for breast lumps with his wife, Cheryl, the 82-year-old Urbana man got in touch with his doctor as soon as he and his wife felt a marble-sized lump in his right breast this past December.
Just before Christmas, Les Black was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Male breast cancer is a topic men don’t generally talk about, he said. He and his wife want to change that.
“I have been saying, ‘Check yourself,’” he said. “You’d be surprised at the men who don’t know men get breast cancer.”
Fewer than 1 percent of breast cancer cases occur in men. Even still, more than 2,600 men in the United States are expected to be diagnosed with the disease this year, and about 500 men are expected to die from it.
Early detection through mammogram screening and increased awareness of warning signs have reduced breast-cancer deaths among women. But men with breast cancer often start out at a disadvantage.
They’re more likely to be diagnosed at a more advanced cancer stage. And because breast-cancer clinical trials are typically designed for women, there are limited Food and Drug Administration-approved treatments for men, according to an FDA draft guidance this past August urging the inclusion of men in breast-cancer clinical trials.
That’s not to say all breast-cancer clinical trials exclude men. Eight of the clinical trials at Carle are open to both women and men — though men aren’t enrolled in any of them, according to Carle spokesman Jamie Mullin.
Both men and women share some of the same risk factors for breast cancer, among them older age, a family history of breast cancer, certain gene mutations, radiation exposure, obesity and being a heavier drinker. Men are also at increased risk if they’ve had liver disease, certain testicular conditions and a congenital condition called Klinefelter syndrome.
None of those risk factors applied to Black, he said.
A retired UPS accounts executive, former umpire for the Champaign and Urbana park districts and former part-time security employee at State Farm Center and Memorial Stadium, Black underwent two mammograms and then a biopsy that confirmed he had cancer.
Less than a month after finding the lump in his breast, he underwent a mastectomy with eight lymph nodes also removed — the first surgery he’d ever had, he said. He had five weeks of radiation therapy, and he’s now taking oral tamoxifen, a treatment to reduce the chance of breast-cancer recurrence.
The Blacks took it all day by day, cherished the support they got from people in their lives and celebrated small milestones along the way — getting the drains removed from Les’ chest after the surgery, his wounds healing and his finally being able to drive again.
The Blacks are convinced early detection saved Les’ life. They hope sharing their experience can save more lives.
Men, be aware this can happen to you, Cheryl Black said. Women, be aware this could be your husband, your father or your brother.
Having a positive attitude is also important, Les Black said. Ten months after his breast cancer experience began, he hasn’t quite recovered the energy he used to have, but he agrees with what his father used to say — that waking up and seeing light means it’s a good day.
Black said he comes from a line of long-living people, and that includes a 107-year-old aunt who is still working.
“I figure, if she can do it, I can do it,” he said.