URBANA — If the future Hope Village was available right now, Claudia Lennhoff knows three people who could be living there.
They all have three things in common. They’re homeless, they’re terminally ill with Stage IV cancers, and Hope Village won’t be built in time for them.
“These are simply tragic situations,” said Lennhoff, executive director of Champaign County Health Care Consumers — the organization working with Carle Health and the University of Illinois Grainger College of Engineering to create a tiny homes community in north Urbana for people who are both medically fragile and don’t have anywhere to live.
This development is moving ahead, despite objectors who spent an hour Monday unsuccessfully urging the Urbana City Council to delay approving a preliminary development plan for Hope Village.
Earth-moving equipment will be on its way next week to the 6-acre site that is currently farmland south of Federal Drive and north of the Carver Park neighborhood just across the city line in Champaign, according to Carle.
Applications for building permits have been submitted for the first two structures on the way — a community center and one model tiny home, both of which require only those permits and no other approvals from the city.
City officials have stressed it was the preliminary plan only that has been approved, and that concerns will be addressed in a further public process before Hope Village is a done deal and the 29 other tiny homes planned for the initial phase can be built.
Kevin Garcia, the city’s principal planner, said approval of the final development will require much more detailed plans to be submitted, among them a preliminary stormwater management plan, a landscaping plan and a much more detailed site plan.
“At the very least, there will be at least one more neighborhood meeting — I’d imagine there will be more — one more plan commission meeting and one more city council meeting,” Garcia said. “That’s just a minimum.”
Monday’s council meeting was preceded by two neighborhood meetings held by the Carle/Health Care Consumers/UI project team, and before that, hundreds of leaflets were distributed in the Carver Park neighborhood.
Deborah Roberts, president of the neighborhood association, said she’s against the project.
“It’s nothing against the homeless, so please don’t think that,” she said. “My heart goes out to the homeless. It’s just the general location they’ve chosen.”
She and others have talked about the historical significance of the Carver Park neighborhood, which is south of the Hope Village site, because it’s Champaign-Urbana’s first subdivision financed and built by African Americans.
“We want to preserve it,” said Roberts, who lived in this subdivision as a child and later moved back to the house she grew up in to take care of her parents.
She and others see Hope Village generating more vehicle and foot traffic through the neighborhood — and on roads they say already aren’t in the best shape.
“What’s the rush? That’s what I’m saying to the city of Urbana,” said Terry Townsend of Champaign.
His objections are all based on infrastructure and traffic-access issues, Townsend said.
To the north is an industrial area, and “I don’t see why they can’t reroute this through the industrial area,” he said.
The developers said they considered about 17 sites for Hope Village, Townsend said, but they haven’t identified the other potential candidates.
“If you could look at those 17 sites, you could make a determination of, was this a fair decision to locate it there?” he said.
Townsend also said some people in the area feel they haven’t been consulted about this project.
“Of course, the other side says they went out and went door-to-door and all that stuff,” he said. “I have not heard anything that really adequately addresses access.”
Some neighborhood residents are also concerned about what exactly “medically fragile” means.
Townsend said he doesn’t want to stigmatize the homeless. But, he said, “if they’re there because of alcoholism or they’re psychotic, what does that suggest in terms of safety, especially the children?”
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin supports the project and said the city has allotted $850,000 of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for it. The UI and Carle have each pledged $1 million more, and there will still need to be more money raised, she said.
This is a communitywide effort that, while located in Urbana, will serve medically fragile and homeless people from throughout the community, Marlin said.
“We need to think in terms of not where folks came from but who we’re serving and why,” she said.
Lennhoff said medically fragile doesn’t preclude mental-health issues, but it’s important to understand that anyone who’s been chronically homeless has suffered trauma.
“These are people who fall through the cracks of our housing system,” she said.
Marty Smith of Carle Health, who is overseeing the project, said Hope Village needs to be viewed as a community asset.
“We’re addressing a real need here,” he said.
The city staff provided 17 or 18 available sites for this project, he said.
“And we searched them all,” he said. “This one on the list met all the applicable parameters.”
He and Lennhoff also said there’s been a real effort made to engage with the neighborhood and community from the start.
Of 500 invitation letters sent about the second neighborhood meeting, Lennhoff said, 30-35 people attended.
Not all reactions have been negative.
Lennhoff said she personally spoke to many people in the neighborhood, and “every single conversation I had, people were supportive, they were interested, they said ‘Bless you for what you’re doing.’”
She and Smith say they’ve made it clear that Hope Village will be a gated community staffed around the clock.
It will provide supportive services for medically fragile people who will be given permanent homes there — and who are much more likely to be victims of crime than to commit crimes themselves, Lennhoff said.
Most residents likely won’t have cars, but that doesn’t mean they will necessarily be out on foot throughout the neighborhood, she said.
Some type of shuttle service is being discussed as part of the plans, to get residents to their doctor appointments and the grocery store, she said.
“We are still developing a lot of the policies and procedures, and we are taking neighborhood concerns into account as we do that,” Lennhoff said. “I think some people feel we haven’t listened to them. We are taking their concerns into account.”
Despite objections that have been raised, Smith said, “we’re extremely hopeful. We’re extremely optimistic.”
Projects such as Hope Village that have been developed in other areas of the country, “almost to a T, each of these projects gained not only community acceptance but community involvement,” he said.