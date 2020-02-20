PAXTON — Last week’s high school boys’ game between Watseka and Paxton-Buckley-Loda wasn’t just about basketball.
Months in the making, the night’s theme — Vaping Awareness Night — was part of an effort to call attention to the potential dangers of a trend that’s only gotten more popular among students, PBL Principal Travis Duley said.
“We’ve seen an uptick in the number of students vaping,” he said. “There are obvious health concerns, especially after hearing of all the deaths related to vaping. So we wanted to try and push the message and get the information out there.”
The plan was to have American Heart Association representatives give presentations all day at the high school and junior high. But because schools were closed, they’ve been rescheduled for Feb. 27.
PBL hosted fundraisers and student council members read facts related to vaping periodically throughout the game.
Between the two schools, he said, over $900 was raised for the American Heart Association’s vaping education campaign.