CHAMPAIGN — One person in Illinois has been hospitalized in connection with the latest multistate E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce, the state Department of Public Health announced Friday.
The current outbreak includes 40 cases in 16 states.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised against eating any romaine lettuce from the Salinas growing region in California, and throwing away any romaine lettuce from this region that you already bought.
The CDC has also advised consumers not to buy or eat any romaine lettuce for which the growing region isn’t identified.
The advice applies to both whole heads and hearts of romaine and romaine lettuce in packaged salad products.
Missa Bay LLC has recalled ready-to-eat salad products containing meat and poultry because the lettuce may be contaminated with E. coli. The products were distributed in Illinois and 21 others states, and should be thrown away, according to state health officials.
A PDF list of the recalled products and their packaging can be found on the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service website at tinyurl.com/USDARomaineRecall.Symptoms of E. coli infection can include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting. Anyone with these symptoms should seek medical attention and inform their medical providers if they ate romaine lettuce recently.