URBANA — Five years after thinking he was done with municipal police work, Joe Johnston is putting his 30 years of experience to use in a different venue: Carle Foundation Hospital.
On the job two months as director of security for the sprawling Urbana medical complex, the retired Champaign police officer is having the time of his life.
“I had a retirement job but I wasn’t ready to retire. It was a bomb threat that brought me back,” said Johnston, who spent 17 of his 25 years at Champaign as a detective.
After retiring in January 2015 from Champaign, the 58-year-old Johnston quickly took a position as a security officer at the federal courthouse in downtown Urbana.
“I enjoyed it,” he said. “There are a lot of great people over there. But when I went home at the end of the day and asked myself what I did for society or mankind, the answer was: nothing. I didn’t feel like I was contributing.”
Johnston learned that Carle was looking for a new director of security but was on the fence about applying until he and wife Connie, a longtime Carle employee, heard while on a summer vacation of a bomb threat at the hospital.
“I taught haz mat (hazardous materials handling) at the Police Training Institute for 20 years and I went into detective mode, wondering if it came in by phone or internet,” Johnston said of the threat.
While he was assigned to general crimes as a Champaign detective, Johnston had carved out a niche as an arson specialist. He tried to put the bomb threat out of mind and focus on his vacation but it nagged at him.
“I got back to work Monday at the courthouse and then I thought, ‘I’m going to throw my hat in and try to get this job,’” he said.
‘Mini-municipality’
Johnston was chosen from a field of some 45 applicants to head up the security staff of 45 that works 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Besides protecting the hospital, the staff provides security for other Carle facilities in Champaign, Urbana and Hoopeston.
“I’m basically the chief of police, if you will. I tell people we are a mini-municipality,” he said. “We deal with patients, visitors and staff. The patients and the visitors are the citizens. We have our own police force, us, and public works. It’s a mini-city.”
The security staff is an “eclectic” bunch that includes a retired police officer, another staffer savvy at dealing with video systems, a couple of people who have been there almost 20 years, even a retired Urbana firefighter.
“We make fun of each other,” Johnston said of the retired firefighter. “The bravado goes back and forth.”
Calls for service might include calming down or escorting out “obnoxious” visitors, helping restrain combative emergency room patients, trying to defuse verbal domestic spats or just asking a smoker to put out a cigarette.
“We do way more talking than we do going hands-on,” said Johnston. “All our officers are trained in de-escalation, how to calm people down, find out what the problem is and help them with the issue.”
Like regular police work, it requires empathy.
“There has to be a lot of compassion,” he said. “Short of the birth of a child, most people don’t want to be in a hospital so you could potentially be dealing with customers — visitors — on their absolute worst day. I can fall back on my training.”
If a situation escalates to violence that isn’t quelled by normal procedures, Johnston doesn’t hesitate to call 911.
“When you need the cavalry, you call for the cavalry,” he said. “Urbana police are here on a regular basis. As security, we can only take it so far then it becomes a criminal matter.”
Learning curve
Johnston started his new gig Oct. 28 and had four days of training with his predecessor, Chuck Plotner, who took another position at Carle.
“My first day by myself something came up and I thought, ‘I can handle this,’” he said. “The second thing was a little more complex but I thought, ‘I know who I can ask.’ The third thing was something I just did not understand. I called the man who sent the email and said, ‘What is this?’
“My biggest takeaway has been that there is yet to be anybody I have called or asked for help who has not said, ‘Call me any time. The people that work here — I’m surprised how compassionate they are.”
Any trouble finding his way around the many buildings?
“I leave breadcrumbs,” he deadpanned.
“There’s a 5-10 rule. If someone is within 5 feet of you, you greet them, or within 10 feet, you acknowledge them,” he said. “Being a retired cop, I was a little cynical that would happen. Ninety to 95 percent of the time, it happens. I’m really impressed.”
That he’s a down-to-earth guy with a good sense of humor has undoubtedly helped his transition. Being a bartender for a short while after retiring from the police force probably pumped his empathy quotient.
Johnston is one of 10 children from an Irish Catholic family from Bradford, about 40 miles north of Peoria, that produced four police officers.
Older brother Al Johnston retired from the Urbana police force in 2010. He also works security at the federal courthouse. Happy for his sibling, the older Johnston observed with a brotherly zing, “He’s doing more work now than he ever has.”
Both brothers launched their police careers many years ago at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.
Retired University of Illinois Police Chief Jeff Christensen said Carle and Johnston are fortunate to have each other.
“It’s such a good fit,” Christensen said of his friend and “one of the best neighbors we’ve ever had.”
“It gives him a chance to continue using his people and leadership skills,” Christensen added. “He’s very empathetic and will care about his people and the people there at the hospital.”