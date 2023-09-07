POTOMAC — To hear Michael Remole tell it, mental-health services are needed now more than ever.
“The amount of people who are struggling has increased significantly,” said the CEO and founder of Potomac-based Gateway Family Services. “There are more people in need of mental health assistance than there are mental-health-care providers.”
Remole, an infant/early-childhood mental-health consultant, said people under prolonged and extreme stress will often encounter mental-health issues.
“Over the last several years ... a variety of different stresses have moved people to a more vulnerable state,” he said. “There’s a low number of professionals compared to a high number of clients and needs.”
He and his company, which uses interactions with animals as one tool to treat mental-health problems, will hold a conference for mental-health professionals Oct. 6 and 7 at Danville High School.
Several noted speakers will give presentations, including Chicago Cubs World Series MVP Ben Zobrist, who will speak on his mental-health journey.
“We wanted to include the community with this event,” Remole said. “Zobrist’s message will speak to all of us about how we manage our own mental health. We really believe hearing his story will be very impactful, especially for our young athletes.”
Zobrist formed a mental-health organization, Champion Forward, which he said is designed for the competitor, caretaker and the coach to not only be inspired but educated with tools and resources that help individuals deal with the emotional and mental challenges that come with being a high-performance athlete.
He said his goal is to help individuals become the best version of themselves, not only on the field, but off it as well.
Tickets are available for only the Zobrist presentation or the entire conference.
Remole said the conference is not just for counselors and social workers.
“We have taken our focus from the JFK quote of ‘a rising tide raises all ships,’” he said. “It is our goal with the conference that, no matter if you’re are a mental-health professional, business owner, a student or administrator, parent or grandparent, caseworker or supervisor, you will be equipped, inspired and motivated to make a positive impact in your sphere of influence.”
Jim Russell, president of the Vermilion County Mental Health 708 Board, said the conference will focus “on things that Vermilion County needs.”
That includes helping the community with strategies to break the cycles of addiction, abuse and neglect, ways to support schools and help students be successful in the classroom and how to support parents and caregivers as they address those behaviors.
After earning a master’s degree in clinical counseling from Ashland Theological Seminary in Ashland, Ohio, Remole moved back to Potomac, where his parents, Stan and Mary Remole, operate Hooves of Hope, an outreach ministry for all ages that involves working with horses.
“It became pretty apparent there was a significant need here in Vermilion County,” he said.
His service has gone from a clinical team of one (himself) to 15.
Gateway Family Services and Hooves of Hope share space at their facility on the eastern edge of Potomac.
Michael Remole said he better understands now why he was drawn to the horses on his parents’ farm when he was undergoing difficult times.
“Now having the science behind it, I understand why horses helped me so much, why I was always drawn to the barn,” he said. “They were relationships that helped me through some of the hardest times of my life.”
He added that one thing that makes horses so helpful in this kind of work is that, being a prey animal, they are always alert on what is around them and provide immediate and unbiased feedback.
“Our kids might be hyper one day and the horse might let them know, ‘I’m not comfortable with that,’” he said. “Then our job as a clinical team with the client is finding out what is something that could be helpful for you and the horse.”
Many times people will be more open to feedback from animals than they are humans.
Gateway staff also has a canine with which they work.
In addition to services in the Potomac facility, Remole works with individuals in Rantoul City Schools, Rantoul Township High School and Danville school district.
In addition to Zobrist, keynote speakers at the conference will be:
- Dr. Bruce Perry of the Neurosequential Network.
- Stephen Porges of the Polyvagal Institute.
- Melissa Merrick, CEO of Prevent Child Abuse America.
- J. Stuart Ablon of Think: Kids.
- Alex Kajitani, author, speaker and California teacher of the year.