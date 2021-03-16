URBANA — Construction will begin soon on an OSF Life Flight helipad at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center.
It will be built on the east side of the hospital at 1400 W. Park St., U, in one of the parking lots and is set to be completed in eight to 10 weeks, according to OSF.
OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center President Dr. Jared Rogers said the helipad will help get faster care to patients being flown to the hospital with conditions — such as cardiovascular — in which every minute matters.
“We’re very excited about this,” Rogers said. “We haven’t had a helipad on our campus for decades. It’s something we’re really looking forward to to be able to serve our patients better.”
Air medical transports destined for Heart of Mary Medical Center have been landing at Frasca Field at 1402 Airport Road, U, Rogers said.
From there, a ground ambulance has been picking up the patient and continuing the approximately 3.5-mile trip to the hospital.
The 100-foot-by-100 foot helipad construction will take up about 80 to 100 parking spaces east of the hospital building, Rogers said.
The hospital will still have enough parking for patients, visitors and employees without those spaces, he said.
OSF Life Flight is a 24-hour air medical transport system serving the state since 1984, according to OSF.
One of the four helicopters is stationed in Bloomington, but other air medical transport services also fly in patients coming to Heart of Mary, Rogers said.
OSF Life Flight logs more than 1,800 flights a year with four American Eurocopter EC145 helicopters, and its flight teams are staffed with pilots, flight nurses, flight paramedics, flight communication specialists, mechanics and support personnel, according to OSF.