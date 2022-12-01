URBANA — Lincoln’s Challenge Academy cadets will return to participate in the annual Pearl Harbor Day observance co-sponsored by Champaign American Legion posts 559 and 24, set for Sunday at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana.
Event organizer Robbie Walker of Post 559 said the cadets had not been able to participate the last few years, first because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then because they had already left the area following graduation last year.
Cadets will post and retrieve the colors.
Lincoln’s Challenge Director Maurice Rochelle will be the guest speaker.
The ceremony, the 14th annual, is set for 2 p.m. Sunday.
Walker said he has been attempting to get area schoolchildren to attend.
The event recognizes the Japanese’s surprise attack on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941, resulting in the United States entering World War II.
“I’ve been reaching out to the superintendents and other administrative staff” in area schools, Walker said. “We’re trying to get the kids involved ... to let them learn a little more about the history in that time period.”
The public is invited to attend.