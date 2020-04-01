Today is Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Robert D. Burnham, one of the leading businessmen of Champaign-Urbana, died of pneumonia in Hot Springs, Ark. Mr. Burnham owned some 1,500 acres of Champaign County land that he used for farming and livestock. He also was a member of the Champaign park board.
In 1970, proposed pay raises for University of Illinois personnel were reduced when Gov. Richard Ogilvie submitted his annual budget to the Legislature. He told legislators that University of Illinois workers should get the same 4.5 percent raises that other state workers were to get.
In 2005, retiring Pesotum Mayor Scott Morris said he wasn’t surprised that nobody was running in the April 5 election to take his place. “Over the years, I have found that most people have no desire to become involved in the community and only contact the village when they have a complaint or need something,” said Morris, who had served as mayor for four years and as trustee for three years before that. Pesotum was one of several communities with nobody on the ballot for government offices.