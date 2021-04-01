Today is Thursday, April 1, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a fire that started in a laundry chute in a three-story frame structure at 1105 S. Wright St., Champaign, rousted a number of University of Illinois women students. No one was injured. Damage was estimated at several hundred dollars.
In 1971, ground was broken for construction of an Ayr-Way discount department store at Mattis Avenue and Church Street in Champaign. Also located in the new Champaign Village Shopping Center would be a major supermarket, theater, restaurant and several smaller shops. Among those on hand were Ross Camp, the former landowner, and John Barr, representing Barr and Squire Realtors.
In 2006, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 between St. Joseph and Ogden were closed for about an hour as police responded to five automobile accidents on that stretch of road. Police had sketchy information but said there were no personal injuries in the five accidents, which occurred between about 2:50 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. the previous day.