Listen to this article

Today is Friday, April 1, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1922, Urbana’s new hotel was to be built on the northwest corner of Green and Market streets. Two lots there were sold for $24,500 (about $416,000 in today’s dollars). Joseph Royer was selected as architect of the building.

In 1972, Illinois was one of two states to miss the April 1 billboard-control law for qualifying for federal aid-highway allocations. The state’s 10 percent penalty would amount to $32 million ($219 million today). Illinois was seeking an extension to April 15.

In 2007, police were urging citizens to take steps to avoid being robbed after a string of armed robberies in Champaign-Urbana. Champaign police received three reports of armed robberies, while University of Illinois and Urbana police each had one. The robberies may have involved subjects with similar descriptions, police said.

Trending Videos