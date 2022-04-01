Today is Friday, April 1, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Urbana’s new hotel was to be built on the northwest corner of Green and Market streets. Two lots there were sold for $24,500 (about $416,000 in today’s dollars). Joseph Royer was selected as architect of the building.
In 1972, Illinois was one of two states to miss the April 1 billboard-control law for qualifying for federal aid-highway allocations. The state’s 10 percent penalty would amount to $32 million ($219 million today). Illinois was seeking an extension to April 15.
In 2007, police were urging citizens to take steps to avoid being robbed after a string of armed robberies in Champaign-Urbana. Champaign police received three reports of armed robberies, while University of Illinois and Urbana police each had one. The robberies may have involved subjects with similar descriptions, police said.