Today is Saturday, April 1, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the Champaign City Council approved the issuance of $185,000 in bonds (about $3.3 million in today’s dollars) to build subways related to the improvement plans of the Illinois Central Railroad.
In 1973, state Sen. Stanley Weaver, R-Urbana, introduced a $236 million appropriations bill that included a $201 million operating budget and full funding for the University of Illinois retirement system.
In 2008, developers were planning to build about 200 additional hotel suites in Champaign, all catering to visitors planning longer stays. Construction would start that spring on two new extended-stay hotels — Candlewood Suites at 1917 Moreland Blvd. and a Value Place hotel at 1212 W. Anthony Drive.