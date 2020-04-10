Today is Friday, April 10, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, plans were perfected to organize the nonprofit Urbana Memorial Hospital Association under the terms of the will of the late Margaret Carle that provided $10,000 to erect a hospital.
In 1970, consumption of alcoholic beverages by students over the age of 21 should be allowed in University of Illinois residence halls, under a proposal before the policy committee on student affairs.
In 2005, a strategic planning group was being formed to help chart the future of Willard Airport in Savoy. Among the issues to be discussed: In 20 years times, will the University of Illinois still be operating it, or will it be run by a separate authority supported by local tax dollars? UI Associate Vice Chancellor Gene Barton said he planned to ask 10 to 12 people representing local governments, the county, the business community and the university to serve on the group.