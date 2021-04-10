Today is Saturday, April 10, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Ward Flock, former baseball star at the University of Illinois and an overseas war veteran, was seriously injured the previous day when a fast train of the Chicago and Northwestern struck his automobile at a crossing in Barrington. His left arm was broken, his head was bruised and he may have suffered internal injuries.
In 1971, though he continued to maintain silence, it was looking more and more that Chicago Mayor Richard Daley favored Lt. Gov. Paul Simon over maverick Chicago attorney Dan Walker for the 1972 Democratic nomination for governor of Illinois. The most recent hint was that Simon was asked to introduce Daley at a Democratic rally in Chicago.
In 2006, six months after a bus struck and killed a University of Illinois freshman, the UI was asking a transportation consultant to take a comprehensive look at how campus traffic could be improved. The UI took several steps to protect pedestrians after Sarah Channick, 18, died Sept. 29, by installing four-way stop signs at key intersections, painting warnings on crosswalks and installing monitors that display driving speeds. Four pedestrians had been killed in traffic accidents on campus since February 2004, and police reported more than 30 vehicle-pedestrian accidents on campus in that time.