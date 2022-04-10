Today is Sunday, April 10, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, polls were to open at 7 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. the next day for the hottest party primary elections the area had seen for some time. There was a six-man Republican contest for county sheriff and even two Democrats running for that office.
In 1972, the Champaign-Urbana Western Union office at 320 N. Hickory St. could be completely phased out or at least reduced to a one-person operation by the end of the year. The Danville, Quincy and Bloomington offices were to close by the end of April.
In 2007, Collins & Aikman Corp. notified employees at its Rantoul plants that the facilities could close in 60 days — even though Cadence Innovation agreed to buy all three of them. Collins & Aikman spokesman David Youngman confirmed Monday that all three plants in Rantoul were among the nine facilities Cadence planned to buy from Collins & Aikman.