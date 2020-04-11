Today is Saturday, April 11, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Urbana baker William LaSell said he will challenge the law that says it is illegal to sell bread and pastries on Sundays. He said he should be allowed to operate if stores that sell ice cream, cigars and cigarettes can be open. “I intend to remain open Sundays and to fight the case if they arrest me,” he said.
In 1970, parents of children at Kenwood School in Champaign said they do not want their children bused out of their neighborhood next fall. Unit 4 board President Richard Foley heard some 100 parents protest the busing of children to Dr. Howard and Westview schools in order to relieve overcrowding at Kenwood, which has an enrollment of nearly 800.
In 2005, the city of Champaign is tired of Campustown looking like a garbage dump during those weeks in May and August when University of Illinois students are moving into and out of campus apartments. The city council will consider a pilot program in which apartment owners with overflowing garbage areas could be cited by the city and — if the area isn’t cleaned up within 24 hours of city notice — city crews would clean up the area for the owner. The city would then bill the landlord for the cleanup, a bill expected to be about $400. And if the landlord doesn’t pay, the city could place a lien on the property.