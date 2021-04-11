Today is Sunday, April 11, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, heavy snow in Lafayette, Ind., stopped the Illinois-Purdue baseball season opener in the third inning with Illinois leading 1-0.
In 1971, Champaign Mayor Virgil Wikoff and Urbana Mayor Charles Zipprodt said they would go to Springfield on April 19 to support Rep. Charles Clabaugh’s legislation to curb the registration of students to vote in university communities.
In 2006, come May 8, it would no longer be Scott Hockman’s job to promote the Flora Appleknocker celebration or the Holly Jolly Christmas celebration in Jasper County. He was moving up to the big time — relatively speaking. Hockman, 44, of Olney had been hired as the new executive director of the Champaign County Convention & Visitors Bureau.