Today is Monday, April 11, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, nearly 200 automobiles were expected to participate in a parade urging home- and business owners in Champaign-Urbana to "clean up and paint up and fix up" their property.
In 1972, Gene Vance, Illinois athletic director during the stormy five-year period following the “slush fund” controversy, resigned, citing health reasons. The former member of the “Whiz Kids” from Clinton asked to be relieved of his duties effective July 1, said Urbana campus Chancellor Jack Peltason.
In 2007, the Champaign City Council decided that voluntary snow shoveling by downtown and Campustown merchants wasn't getting the job done. At a study session, the council tentatively decided it was time to require downtown and Campustown businesses to shovel the sidewalks in front of their businesses. Members decided to continue with voluntary sidewalk shoveling in residential areas, but the city would pursue an "enhanced" voluntary program that would include more public education and reminders that people are expected to shovel.