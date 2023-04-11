Today is Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, after four hours of grilling by the sheriff and state’s attorney, Mrs. Bertha Beck, 18, admitted that she had killed her infant daughter because she had no money to support her and wanted to “put her out of her misery.”
In 1973, the Urbana City Council Public Safety Committee recommended that the city establish an experimental bikeway on California Avenue from Gregory to Broadway.
In 2008, Champaign County’s school superintendents planned to ask their school boards to pass a resolution to put a 1 percent countywide sales tax on the November ballot. They met at the Regional Office of Education in Rantoul to discuss the sales tax.