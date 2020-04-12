Today is Sunday, April 12, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Glenn W. North Construction Co. bought the property at Hill and Prairie streets from Harry Miller to build an apartment building valued at $10,000.
In 1970, Sen. Everett Peters, R-St. Joseph, said he would lead an effort to have the University of Illinois budget restored to the level suggested by the Illinois Board of Higher Education, not the reduced level sought by Gov. Richard Ogilvie.
In 2005, Champaign County Judge Tom Difanis was dancing a jig over news that Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman authorized more help for him and his colleagues on the bench. Garman announced that the vacancy created in Champaign County by the January 2004 retirement of Judge J.G. Townsend would be filled by appointment and that the person should be serving by Aug. 1. That person will then have to run for the post in November 2006. “Most of us don’t remember what it was like when we had 11 judges,” Difanis said.