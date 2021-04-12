Today is Monday, April 12, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Champaign County Board of Supervisors stood at 22 Republicans to 16 Democrats, a gain of two seats for Democrats because of the township elections a week previous. Two new seats had been created.
In 1971, faculty and staff parking fees at the University of Illinois were to increase about $40 ($262 in today's dollars) the next fall. Space rentals were to range from $55 ($361 today) for peripheral lots to about $145 ($951 today) for full-time, central-campus locations.
In 2006, University of Illinois trustees approved a tuition increase and a new student fee that was to cover the cost of repairing aging buildings on the three campuses. Beginning with the 2006-07 school year, freshmen enrolled in general degree programs at the Urbana-Champaign campus were to pay $3,854 per semester ($5,030 today) in tuition. That was an increase of about $333 per semester.