Today is Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, John Gray of Urbana easily won the six-way Republican Party primary for Champaign County sheriff, while J. Marion Peters was victorious in the Democratic race for sheriff.
In 1972, Edwin S. “Steve” Jackson, 28, of Urbana was apprehended by the FBI near Ypsilanti, Mich., on a federal fugitive warrant for the 1970 murder of Cornelius Fortner, leader of a local gang. Jackson’s arrest ended a 20-month nationwide manhunt.
In 2007, Keon Clark’s 2003 Mercedes now belonged to a California resident. The Danville Police Department listed the seized car on the auction website eBay the previous week with a starting bid of $30,000. Listings were posted for seven days. Uduma Ikpa bid $45,100 for the car Wednesday, seconds before the auction ended around 1 p.m., beating 10 other bidders to land the former NBA player’s car. It was seized by police in 2005 after Clark failed a sobriety test. He was later charged with four felony counts, including possession of a handgun without a firearm owner’s identification card and possession of cocaine and marijuana.