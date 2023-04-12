Today is Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, University of Illinois trustees named Dr. Horace Baker as the new head of the department of astronomy. He had previously been a professor of astronomy for 11 years at the University of Missouri.
In 1973, legislative opponents of the so-called stop-and-frisk law failed to win House approval of a move to repeal the controversial measure that allowed police to search motorists and pedestrians if they aroused suspicion.
In 2008, Randy Cutright, who published the weekly paper The Fisher Outlook, spoke to loud applause when he said he planned to run for Fisher mayor the next year during a board meeting at the village hall. “There is no leadership in this village,” he said.