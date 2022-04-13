Today is Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, residents of Urbana who wished to dispose of refuse and rubbish that had accumulated in streets, alleys or vacant lots would have at their service a number of the city’s wagons, Mayor James Elmo Smith said.
In 1972, U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson was to be in Rantoul that weekend to tour Chanute Air Force Base along with 21st Congressional District Democratic candidate Lawrence Johnson of Champaign.
In 2007, a veteran member of the Champaign Park District board was being challenged by a local environmentalist. Newt Dodds, a 35-year member of the park board, was being challenged by Rob Kanter, a 45-year-old writer and editor who was active in a number of local conservation groups. The winner would serve a six-year term.