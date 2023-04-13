Today is Thursday, April 13, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, representatives of all crafts associated with the Twin City Federation of Labor endorsed the re-election of Urbana Mayor James Smith.
In 1973, a University of Illinois-sponsored master plan for Willard Airport drew opposition from farmers south of Savoy when it was presented to area residents. The plan proposed expansion and strengthening of runways, larger apron and cargo areas and new terminal and hangar areas. Land necessary for expansion would be acquired during the first three stages of development.
In 2008, five property owners who had yet to sell their land to the city for the Boneyard Creek Second Street detention project could be faced in coming months with eminent-domain lawsuits to take their property. The Champaign City Council would be asked to allow the city manager to file eminent-domain lawsuits against the five property owners if they did not sell to the city within 60 days of receiving a final offer.