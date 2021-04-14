Today is Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, society was to claim its pound of flesh the next day when four and possibly five convicted murderers were to expiate their crimes on Illinois gallows. Three and possibly four hangings would take place in Chicago and one in Carmi.
In 1971, new University of Illinois football coach Bob Blackman opened spring drills at Memorial Stadium. Blackman and his staff had about five weeks to teach the Illini new offensive and defensive schemes.
In 2006, Star Uniforms, formerly at 1211 S. Mattis Ave., C, moved to 400 N. Broadway Ave., U. Manager Marlana Ackerman said the store had more space at its new location and carried a larger selection.