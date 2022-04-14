Today is Thursday, April 14, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, unless someone built an office for them, Western Union Co. said it would abandon its Urbana office and handle all of its local business through Champaign. Western Union then shared its Urbana quarters with the American Express Co. in the Riley Building on Main Street.
In 1972, a $2 million shopping mall ($13.67 million in today’s dollars) with a 90,000-square foot W.T. Grant store was to be built along U.S. 136 on the east edge of Rantoul, according to two Louisville, Ky., development corporations.
In 2007, a suburban Chicago developer was planning a new shopping center and residential subdivision on the west side of St. Joseph. Ron Chochola, a developer from Bolingbrook, said that a combination retail and residential subdivision would be built on 170 acres of land he had acquired west of the Salt Fork River. The southern portion of the subdivision along U.S. 150 would consist of a 15-acre retail mall on the north side of the two-lane highway.