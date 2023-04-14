Today is Friday, April 14, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, while excavating an old well, a Champaign resident found a collection of coins that were turned over to the Champaign Police Department, where they could be picked up if the owner could be found and confirmed.
In 1973, five candidates were vying for the two seats open on the Champaign Park District board that would be decided April 17: Chester Brownell, William Helms, Patricia Leonhard, Elaine Garland and Robert Abbeuehl.
In 2008, the Champaign school district narrowed its search for a site for a new school on the north side of the city to three locations, and school officials expected to settle on one in the next month or so. The district agreed to put two additional strands of elementary seats in north Champaign as part of its consent decree.