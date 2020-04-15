Today is Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Democrats have gained one seat on the Champaign County Board of Supervisors. The breakdown is now 22 Republicans and 14 Democrats.
In 1970, off-duty Champaign firemen walked an information picket line outside the Champaign City Building to gain support for pay raises equal to the 13 percent pay hikes going to Champaign police officers.
In 2005, the next University of Illinois chancellor could be named as early as next week. University trustees will meet in Chicago to interview finalists for the chancellor’s job, UI sources said. Top officials at the UI and search committee members had little comment about the meeting.