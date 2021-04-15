Today is Thursday, April 15, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, unless the leaders of the local printing trade unions permitted a referendum by May 1, there undoubtedly would be a strike over the union’s demand for a 44-hour work week, according to a statement by the Ben Franklin Club of Champaign and Urbana.
In 1971, the parents of seven Tuscola High School juniors who allegedly were beaten by a physical-education instructor forced an open meeting of the school board. Fifteen students allegedly were forced to bend over a table and struck with a foot-long paddle until they were badly bruised. The board then called an executive session to discuss the matter with the teacher, Bruce Nofftz.
In 2006, the faces atop radio stations WDWS 1400 and LiteRock 97.5 were changing, but the well-known voices listeners heard each morning would remain the same. Mike Haile, who had been assistant general manager of the two stations for more than five years, was to assume general-management responsibilities the next month. He replaced Stevie Jay Khachaturian as general manager.