Today is Friday, April 15, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a judge denied a motion by former Homer banker P.E. Wiggins, who sought a new trial after being convicted and sentenced to prison for accepting bank deposits with the knowledge that the Citizen’s Bank of Homer was insolvent.
In 1972, Gov. Richard Ogilvie said he would support legislation to reduce from 21 to 18 the age at which a person could buy beer or wine, serve on a jury and receive adult wages. “I believe it will encourage responsibility,” he said.
In 2007, candidates competing for the job of “master developer” for the University of Illinois’ Orchard Downs area would submit their proposals to the university that week. And a few weeks later, residents would be able to review the plans and offer feedback. “The way I see it is we get one chance. If it’s going to be developed, it’s got to be done in the very best way it can,” said Diane Marlin, who worked at the UI and was also co-coordinator of the Southeast Urbana Neighborhood Association.