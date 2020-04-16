Today is Thursday, April 16, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the circuit court room was packed to capacity for a public conference by the state highway commission for discussion on the proposed bond issue to pay for a road connecting Kankakee and Effingham. It would be known as Bond Issue Route No. 25. The Urbana Chamber of Commerce proposed a route that would enter Urbana on the Rantoul Road and cross to Champaign where it would connect with the Egyptian Trail southward. Champaign wanted the route to follow the Egyptian Trail, entering on North Market Street and going out on South Neil.
In 1970, Mrs. Sharon Ward, head nurse at Carle Foundation Hospital, was fired for what Administrator Jack Kindig called “failing to conduct herself in a manner consistent with the head nurse position.” An official with the Illinois Nurses Association said Ward was fired for wearing a black armband in solidarity with striking nurses at Burnham City Hospital.
In 2005, a proposal to rezone 12 acres along the west side of High Cross Road to general business zoning was up for discussion by the Urbana City Council. The property in question was at 1607 S. High Cross Road, just north of the former TK Wendl’s bar and east of Stone Creek subdivision. Developer Chris Creek of C&C Properties Creek intended to develop the frontage property with a mix of commercial and office businesses.