Today is Friday, April 16, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, an Urbana man, Johnny Christmas, brutally murdered his wife, Ada, the previous night. He fled from the scene and so far had not been apprehended. Mrs. Christmas had sworn out a warrant against her husband two weeks previous, claiming that he had threatened to kill her. Christmas was arrested and later released when Mrs. Christmas failed to show up for her husband’s court hearing.
In 1971, the Champaign County Democratic Central Committee voted unanimously to condemn state Rep. Charles Clabaugh’s bill to deny students the right to vote in their college communities. “I hate to use the term un-American, but it’s a reinforcement of the policy that’s been going on in this county for years — treating students as second-class citizens,” said Democratic county Chairman Harry Tiebout.
In 2006, when David Spears and Sharon Owens opened an offbeat restaurant called Radio Maria in downtown Champaign, they hoped it would leave them some time to continue their other careers as artists. A decade on, they said, the restaurant itself had become their artwork. “You just sort of apply the same creativity to a different medium,” said Owens, a painter whose work covered the walls of Radio Maria at 119 N. Walnut St.