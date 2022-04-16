Today is Saturday, April 16, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the west playground at Thornburn School in Urbana and Stoughton Street north of the school were submerged after a 2-inch rain caused the already swollen Boneyard Branch to overflow its banks. Both wagon and foot bridges across the Boneyard at Babock Street were washed out.
In 1972, U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson said he would “do all I can consistent with my duties to the Senate to campaign for Dan Walker and other Democratic candidates,” a cool vote of confidence in the maverick Democrat who was to be the party’s candidate for governor in November.
In 2007, the Vermilion County Courthouse was closed following an apparent electrical problem at the building. Firefighters were called to the courthouse after occupants of one of the buildings next door noticed lights flickering. When they arrived, they saw light smoke coming from a grate in the rear of the building, Assistant Fire Chief John High said.