Today is Sunday, April 16, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, English Bros. of Champaign was the lowest of 13 bidders to build a sewage disposal plant and intercepting sewers for the Twin City sanitary district. The company’s total bid was about $232,000 (about $4.1 million in today’s dollars).
In 1973, the Illini football team was set to travel to Decatur’s Piggott Field and stage the first of two spring road scrimmages. On May 5, the Illini would play at Chicago’s Soldier Field.
In 2008, the off-track betting parlor in Urbana was to close May 4, and Inter-Track Partners said it was looking for a new location in Champaign-Urbana or Danville. For the previous 2.5 years, the OTB had been located at the Brickhouse on Illinois 130 between Washington Street and Windsor Road.