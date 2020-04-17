Today is Friday, April 17, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Lt. James Welch was killed shortly before 4 o’clock when his plane was wrecked in making a landing. His home was in Texas. He was returning from a flight over Champaign-Urbana.
In 1970, the Urbana City Council was to consider an ordinance that would prohibit the burning of refuse within the city limits.
In 2005, a fire destroyed Johnston’s Sporting Emporium and Produce Market at 205 S. Dunlap Ave., Savoy. Five neighboring departments sent trucks to help the Savoy Fire Department fight the blaze. Savoy fire Chief Mike Forrest said the department got the call at about 7:20 p.m., and when they arrived, the fire was out of control.