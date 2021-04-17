Today is Saturday, April 17, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, at an inquest held to determine the cause of death of Ada Christmas, her husband, Johnny, was held accountable for the crime. The murderer was still at large.
In 1971, Republican Illinois Secretary of State John Lewis testified in federal court that he fired nearly 2,000 people employed by his predecessor, Democrat Paul Powell, because of “grossly inefficient and chaotic conditions” in the office. A suit filed by the Illinois State Employees Union asked for an injunction to prevent Lewis from firing Democratic workers and replacing them with Republicans.
In 2006, the Champaign City Council was to consider a second six-month moratorium on new billboards and cellphone towers, to give officials more time to draw up new regulations. The first moratorium took effect the previous November, and city planning staff needed more time, said Kevin Phillips, the city zoning administrator.