Today is Sunday, April 17, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, two University of Illinois female students, taking advantage of the swollen waters of the Boneyard Branch, Saline Ditch and Salt Fork River, canoed from Champaign to Danville that weekend. They reported their adventure was well worth it.
In 1972, if you lived in Champaign-Urbana in 1956, that salesman at your door offering a complete set of pots and pans may have been the same man who the previous week won the Academy Award for best actor in “The French Connection.” In 1956, Gene Hackman was fresh out of the Marine Corps, living in Danville and working for Melvin Wilhite of Urbana.
In 2007, Pfc. Lucas Starcevich, 25, was killed in Baghdad, Iraq. Starcevich, a graduate of Unity High School and Parkland College, had enlisted in the Army in 2000. He was most recently serving with the First Infantry Division based at Fort Benning, Ga. This was his second deployment to Iraq.