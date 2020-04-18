Today is Saturday, April 18, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, before Lt. Jimmie Welch of Chanute Field died in a plane crash just outside of the base’s grounds the previous week, he had flown low over Urbana, waved his hands at friends he recognized on the ground and circled over the home of his friends, the J.H. Savage family, at 605 W. Main St., U. He also passed low over the Griggs commons, causing a crowd of small boys to scatter.
In 1970, the Parkland College Board was to ask the Illinois State Junior College board to let it use local funds to make up the about $1 million difference between the lowest bid and the construction estimate for Phase 1 of Parkland’s campus development project.
In 2005, though it would mean city police and fire service, access to the Champaign Public Library and being able to participate in Champaign Park District activities, Bob Shinham, who lived in the Trails at Brittany subdivision, still wasn’t excited about what was set to happen to hundreds of his fellow southwest Champaign homeowners. The city council was set to annex 530 properties in the area in one of the biggest annexations in its history.