Today is Sunday, April 18, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, George W. Sanders, 207 W. Avondale Ave., Champaign, was killed the previous evening by a fall from his bicycle, sustaining a fractured skull. He was riding his 7-year-old daughter on the handlebars when one of her feet got caught in the spokes and they were thrown to the pavement. He was 53 years old and a widower.
In 1971, TV star Eddie Albert spent the day in Champaign, visiting garden plots at Seeber and Douglas parks. “In the future, the farmer will take his proper place as the most important man in the world,” the star of the “Green Acres” series told reporters.
In 2006, after two hours of public comment from a standing-room-only crowd of more than 200 people, the Champaign school board approved putting full-time police officers in its middle and high schools. The school-resource-officer program was to begin the next fall, pending approval from the Champaign City Council. The five board members voting for the program said they were doing so to ensure the safety of students and staff. “Our staff is crying out for this,” said board member Scott Anderson. “I can’t fathom not voting for this.”