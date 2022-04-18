Today is Monday, April 18, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a tornado about 500 feet wide killed Mrs. Albert C. Anderson and severely injured her husband, her 17-year-old daughter and a farmhand as it raked across their property 2 miles northeast of Ogden.
In 1972, the trustees of Garret Township cemeteries in Douglas County signed a contract for $681,000 ($4.66 million in today's dollars) to build a Joseph Lloyd Bache Memorial Chapel at the cemetery west of Tuscola. It was expected to be completed in early 1973.
In 2007, Austin Cloyd, an 18-year-old freshman in international studies and French, was among 32 victims in a mass shooting at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. Miss Cloyd had attended Champaign Centennial High School for three years before her family moved to Virginia in 2005, just before her senior year.