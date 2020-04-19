Today is Sunday, April 19, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, enough nitroglycerin to blow the Champaign police station to smithereens had been sitting inside it for several months — ever since a raid on a safe blower’s layout, said Dr. S.A. Braley of the University of Illinois chemistry department. Braley advised police Chief Keller to sprinkle lye on the chemical to make it harmless and safe.
In 1970, the board of governors of state colleges and universities joined the chorus of the those opposed to state budget cuts recommended by Gov. Richard Ogilvie.
In 2005, Richard Herman was to be the new University of Illinois chancellor, sources at the UI said. President B. Joseph White was scheduled to announce the new leader of the Urbana campus at a news conference at the Illini Union. The selection was made after UI trustees and White met Saturday afternoon in Chicago to interview three finalists, including Herman, for the job. The other finalists had not been identified, but sources said they held comparable positions at universities of the same caliber as the UI. Herman had been interim chancellor since July 2004, after former Chancellor Nancy Cantor left to become president and chancellor of Syracuse University. He came to the UI as provost in 1998.