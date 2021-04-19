Today is Monday, April 19, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Urbana may have seen the last of its so-called sane Fourths of July. Mayor Smith said that merchants had requested that fireworks be permitted for sale under proper restrictions.
In 1971, Oscar Adams, one of Urbana’s all-time great athletes and and the head basketball coach for 12 years, asked to be relieved of his duties. Adams had been a coach and teacher in the Urbana system since 1949. He said he planned to continue as a teacher and golf coach.
In 2006, Champaign Superintendent Arthur Culver said he usually wasn't given to public displays of emotion, but he was shouting as he spoke to the city council about the need for a school-resource-officer program in Champaign middle and high schools. "Our students and our staff, they deserve the right to feel safe," Culver said. "I feel it is imperative you support us." More than 50 people attended the meeting, many of them strongly opposed to having uniformed, armed police in the district's schools. The council approved the program.