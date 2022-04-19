Today is Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, word from Danville was that Albert C. Anderson, his daughter Constance and their farmhand, Shelby McDowell, would recover from the injuries they suffered when a tornado struck their home northeast of Ogden. The twister killed Mrs. Anderson.
In 1972, the enema bandit was back in Champaign-Urbana. He attacked before dawn Wednesday, administering enemas to two University of Illinois students after binding them with torn sheets at an apartment on South Fifth Street.
In 2007, a snapshot of homelessness in Champaign County showed a marked increase in the homeless population that year, especially children. A survey conducted the week of Jan. 21-27 counted 429 homeless individuals, an increase of 39 percent from the 308 tallied two years previous. The 2007 number included 177 children from infancy through age 18.