Today is Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, James Elmo Smith of Urbana and George Babb of Champaign were each re-elected as mayors in their hometowns.
In 1973, the University of Illinois dean of students office started a massive telephone campaign to contact families of students possibly exposed to meningitis, a disease that attacks membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The calls were made to the homes of students likely to have come into contact recently with a 21-year-old senior who died April 14 at Burnham City Hospital from a rare strain of meningitis.
In 2008, Roger Ebert said his 10th annual film festival at the Virginia Theatre had to go on, even in the event he was unable to attend. His wife, Chaz, said her husband was recovering at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago from surgery to repair a minor hip injury.