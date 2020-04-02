Today is Thursday, April 2, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Champaign board of education granted an increase in teacher salaries all across the line, setting the minimum at $100 a month, up from $84 a month the previous year.
In 1970, Parkland College’s development took a step sideways when construction bids were opened. The lowest bid for phase 1 construction of the new campus was about $1 million above estimates. The low bid of $7.54 million was well above the estimated cost of $6.6 million.
In 2005, U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Barack Obama, D-Ill., and Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that they had made a friendly wager on that night’s Illinois-Louisville Final Four game. If the Kentucky school won, Durbin and Obama had to hand over a UI T-shirt and a deep dish pizza, and if the Illini were victorious, McConnell had to provide a Derby Pie and a University of Louisville T-shirt.