Today is Friday, April 2, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, eight bids for the construction of a Champaign County tuberculosis sanitarium were opened and ranged between $67,000 and $80,000 ($970,000 and $1.2 million in today’s dollars). The bids were to be presented to the county board of supervisors later that month. If approved, construction was set to begin that spring. The site for the sanitarium was just north of the Cunningham Children’s Home in Urbana. The latest count showed 299 cases of tuberculosis in the county.
In 1971, state Rep. Charles Clabaugh, R-Champaign, introduced his bill to curb voter registration of students in university communities. His bill would mean that students could not vote in Champaign County if they moved here to attend the University of Illinois.
In 2006, two Decatur men were accused of boldly stealing more than $200,000 worth of high-tech medical equipment from hospitals and scanning guns from retail stores and selling them on the internet. According to Urbana and Decatur police, the two were part of a theft ring that specialized in high-tech equipment taken from hospitals in Champaign-Urbana, Springfield, Decatur and Bloomington.